 A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

To appoint transaction adviser to design plans

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Vacant booths under new bridge in Sector 17. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Ran

Chandigarh, September 17

For its properties lying vacant for a long time, for the first time, the Municipal Corporation is going to introduce public-private partnership (PPP)-based projects.

The civic body will appoint a transaction adviser to design the PPP projects for its properties. “After a due survey of each property, the transaction adviser will suggest us what projects can be implemented on our properties under the PPP mode,” shared an MC official.

Infra falling in ruin

  • 105 booths in Vikas Nagar (Mauli Jagran)
  • Shops at Sector 17/22 subway
  • 18 booths at Shopping Complex, Mauli Jagran
  • 40 booths at new overbridge in Sector 17
  • Booths at Sector 39-D
  • Vacant booths at Sector 41 AC Fish and Meat Market
  • Site for hospital and 20 SCFs in Mani Majra

Officials said by going for a PPP-mode, the civic body would be at an advantage as those professionals would better know what could be done for which property. For example, the MC may have a special market for a particular product or service such as mobile phone, laptop repair or eating joints at one particular sector.

Special hubs

The MC may have a special market for a particular product or service such as mobile phone, laptop repair or eating joints at one particular sector.

The MC has not been able to auction these properties for years, for which high market price and leasehold are cited as major reasons by traders. The corporation had earlier written to the UT Administration to allow it to give away its properties on a freehold basis, but has not got any go-ahead till now.

There are a large number of vacant properties of the MC, including 105 booths in Vikas Nagar (Mauli Jagran), shops at the Sector 17/22 subway, 18 booths in the Shopping Complex, Mauli Jagran; 40 booths at the new overbridge in Sector 17, booths at Sector 39-D, vacant booths at Sector 41 AC Fish and Meat Market and a hospital site and 20 SCF sites in Mani Majra. These properties worth crores have been falling into ruin. Most properties have not been disposed of since these were constructed. The properties could not be auctioned despite repeated tenders.

Seeing poor response, the MC has not put its properties under the hammer for the past few months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

2
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

3
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

4
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

5
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

7
Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

8
India

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

9
Himachal

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

10
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann tells Centre

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

Five arrested with illegal liquor

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: Two months on, 700 acres of fields still waterlogged in flood-hit Lohian block

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts