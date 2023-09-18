A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Ran

Chandigarh, September 17

For its properties lying vacant for a long time, for the first time, the Municipal Corporation is going to introduce public-private partnership (PPP)-based projects.

The civic body will appoint a transaction adviser to design the PPP projects for its properties. “After a due survey of each property, the transaction adviser will suggest us what projects can be implemented on our properties under the PPP mode,” shared an MC official.

Officials said by going for a PPP-mode, the civic body would be at an advantage as those professionals would better know what could be done for which property. For example, the MC may have a special market for a particular product or service such as mobile phone, laptop repair or eating joints at one particular sector.

The MC has not been able to auction these properties for years, for which high market price and leasehold are cited as major reasons by traders. The corporation had earlier written to the UT Administration to allow it to give away its properties on a freehold basis, but has not got any go-ahead till now.

There are a large number of vacant properties of the MC, including 105 booths in Vikas Nagar (Mauli Jagran), shops at the Sector 17/22 subway, 18 booths in the Shopping Complex, Mauli Jagran; 40 booths at the new overbridge in Sector 17, booths at Sector 39-D, vacant booths at Sector 41 AC Fish and Meat Market and a hospital site and 20 SCF sites in Mani Majra. These properties worth crores have been falling into ruin. Most properties have not been disposed of since these were constructed. The properties could not be auctioned despite repeated tenders.

Seeing poor response, the MC has not put its properties under the hammer for the past few months.