A first: ‘Re Stores’ open in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Chandigarh has opened the doors of the first ‘Rupee Store’ to promote the concept of ‘3Rs’ i.e. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and use the items collected to help the needy people in the city. The city’s first ‘Rupee Store’ aims at encouraging the practice of following 3Rs and also, help people in need, where people can buy any item whether it is briefcase, ladies suits, gents trousers and shirts just @ Re 1 per item.

Mayor Anup Gupta takes a round of centre at Maloya. RAVI KUMAR

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated the first store at a community centre, Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, in the presence of Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, Manoj Sonkar, area councillor, and other prominent persons of the area.

Similarly, second store was opened by the Mayor at community centre, small flats, Maloya, in the presence of area councillor Nirmala Devi and others.

While speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said with the mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle at the RRR centres, reusable items had been made available to the needy people in villages and colony areas of the city.

He said after setting up of temporary RRR centres at all 35 wards of city, the MC had started permanent RRR centre at New Bridge Market, near Jagat Cinema, Sector 17, where citizens can bring their reusable items to donate.

He said the Municipal Corporation had set up 35 RRR centres in 35 wards of the city on May 20. Residents donated good quality old clothes, toys, shoes, furniture items, crockery items and books among other items at these RRR centres, which have been repaired, refurbished and made usable to the needy. A large number of old books and textbooks had been deposited in the RRR centres, which will be useful to needy students and others in slums and other areas.

The Commissioner said from recycling electronic items, clothes, old books, shoes to upscaling used items, RRR centres paved way for sustainability in the urban areas. Donating items to RRR centres and buying used clothes and other articles help keep these goods from going to landfills.

She said 35 RRR centres were set up across the city and one permanent centre had been set up at Sector 17 as a large number of citizens participated in these mega collection drives to deposit old and unused goods. The newly opened ‘Rupee Store’ at Mauli Jagran and Maloya were not just attracting enthusiastic crowd eager to purchase unused goods, old books, shoes, clothes toys only at Rs 1 per item, but were also capturing the essence of ‘jan andolan’.

She said the passion for Swachhata coupled with the conscious effort of conserving the resources was clearly visible on ground by opening permanent RRR centres and ‘Rupee Store’ sale centres in the City Beautiful under ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign.

Come up at Mauli Jagran, Maloya