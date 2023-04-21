A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Department of Urology at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here successfully performed the first robot-assisted kidney transplant (RAKT) on April 10.

Compared to the traditional open surgery, RAKT offers several benefits, including decreased chances of complications, especially for obese patients, and a better post-operative recovery. The procedure is performed by transplant surgeons who have extensive training and experience in robotics and transplant surgery.

According to Dr Uttam Mete, Professor and Head of the Department of Urology, the department has been performing robotic surgery since 2015. Their experience in robotic surgery led them to start offering RAKT to pass on the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to transplant recipients.

Traditionally, kidney transplant is carried out by open surgery, which requires large incisions that can lead to wound-related complications such as pain, surgical site infections, and incisional hernia. In contrast, RAKT requires a much smaller incision of about 7cm to insert the donor kidney into the abdomen and then stitch the blood vessels and the ureter. The procedure also involves use of robotic arms that have surgical instruments attached to these, which mimic the movement of human hands and wrists.

The maximum benefit of RAKT goes to obese patients who would not otherwise be able to have a kidney transplant due to an unacceptable risk of morbidity. However, the current high cost of RAKT is the most prohibitive factor for its widespread use, according to Prof HS Kohli, Head of the Department of Nephrology.

The department performed RAKT after about six weeks of starting open renal transplant. Both recipients of RAKT are doing well, according to Dr Shanky Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Urology. A renowned robotic renal transplant surgeon, Dr Rajesh Ahlawat, and his associate, Dr Sudeep Bodduluri, from Medanta, the Medicity, helped the department to start offering RAKT.

Obese patients to benefit most