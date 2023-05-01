A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 30

For the first time in the city, residents of Mani Majra have started getting ultrasonic smart water meters under a pilot project for providing round-the-clock water supply.

Around 1,500 water meters have been replaced with ultrasonic smart ones. A total of 13,700 meters are to be replaced in the area.

Work to be completed by August After completion of the project by August 2023, the residents will get water supply 24 hours and the problem of contaminated water will be resolved. — Anindita Mitra, CEO, CSCL

According to officials, with the installation of ultrasonic smart water meters, the Municipal Corporation staff need not visit these houses for taking the meter reading. The reading will be visible on the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system. The system will give not only monthly reading but also daily consumption figures. Besides, the new meters give 100 per cent accuracy. It will save on manpower and billing cost.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has allocated the Mani Majra pilot meter project to SBE Engineering and Infrastructure Private Limited for Rs 162 crore. It includes Rs 70.77 crore as capital cost and Rs 91.30 crore as cost on operations and maintenance of water supply for 15 years.

The whole area of Mani Majra will be divided into four zones and 16 district metered areas (DMAs). Each DMA will have meters at the inlet and the outlet to know the exact loss of water and the total consumption. The SCADA system will monitor the water meters and control the distribution network.

“After completion of the project by August 2023, the residents will get water supply 24 hours and the problem of contaminated water will be resolved. The non-revenue water will be reduced from 35% to 15%. The chances of leaks in supply lines will be minimised,” said Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CSCL, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

As per the plan, a maximum of canal water will be available for the residents of Mani Majra and their dependency on groundwater from 32 tubewells will be reduced drastically.

Most tubewells will be closed down, as such there will be a reduction in energy charges as well as other expenditures, said officials concerned. Besides, preparations are also being made for a separate 24x7 pan-city water supply project. These smart meters will be installed in the entire city.

Rs 162-crore pilot project

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has allocated the Mani Majra pilot meter project to SBE Engineering and Infrastructure Private Limited for Rs 162 crore. It includes Rs 70.77 crore as capital cost and Rs 91.30 crore as cost of operations and maintenance of water supply for 15 years.

No more visits for meter reading