A hectic day before Karva Chauth

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 12

Carrying canes in hands decked up with mehndi, policewomen caught the attention of passersby on the campus. Duty comes first for these police personnel, who have been deployed at the PU on election duty. “After completing the morning rituals tomorrow, we will be back to our duty. We just cannot ask for a leave, as for us, duty comes first,” said Anjali, a constable, posted at the campus.

“We will work in shifts tomorrow. If all goes well, I will go back home in the evening to complete the Karva Chauth rituals,” said Preeti, another policewoman.

Sources said more than 75 police personnel, including women, have been deployed on the campus. The police will set up a temporary centre on the campus to keep a round-the-clock vigil.

“My husband, who is also serving in the police, asked me to swap duty with a colleague. This is a big PU event and it’s my moral duty to be on duty,” added Suman, a woman constable.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Chahal, SSP, Chandigarh, briefed personnel deployed on the campus. He asked them to act swiftly to stop any illegal activity on the campus.