A musical tribute to legendary singer Rafi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

In a grand celebration that transcended boundaries and echoed the sentiments of thousands, the Mohammed Rafi Memorial Nite, organised by the Yaadgar-e-Rafi Society, brought together a remarkable assembly of talent and admirers. The performers on the birth anniversary of the legendary Mohammed Rafi were the ones shortlisted from 600 singers hailing from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The select 36 singers from the region were shortlisted on July 31, the revered singer’s death anniversary.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who was the chief guest at the function, honours Mandakini, a renowned actress of yesteryear. Tribune photo: Vicky

Honouring the man often referred as the ‘voice of God’, the Yaadgar-e-Rafi Society orchestrated an enchanting evening that not only paid tribute to the musical genius, but also showcased the immense talent nurtured in the region.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was the chief guest at the event, which saw Mandakini, a renowned actress of yesteryear, in attendance.

Tagore Theatre, brimming with an eager audience from the tricity and region, stood witness to the enduring popularity of Rafi. The packed hall reflected the universal appeal of Rafi’s melodies, drawing enthusiasts who came together to be part of this extraordinary musical fiesta. The ambience was infused with the magic of his tunes, creating an emotional connection that transcends generations.

The 36 chosen singers, having surpassed a rigorous selection process, showcased their prowess on the stage, delivering soulful renditions of Rafi’s choicest songs. From the hauntingly beautiful ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho’ to the exuberant ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai’, the performers encapsulated the timeless magic that Rafi infused into his compositions.

As the audience revelled in the musical extravaganza, the Mohammed Rafi Memorial Nite not only paid a fitting homage to the maestro, but also served as a testament to the enduring influence of his melodies. The event proved that Rafi’s legacy is not confined to the pages of history but continues to thrive, captivating hearts across generations.

In this harmonious convergence of talent and admiration, Rafi’s soulful renditions continue to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide. His versatile voice seamlessly navigated through various genres, be it classical, romantic or devotional, earning him a revered status in the industry.