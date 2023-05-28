A peep into ex-Prez Giani Zail Singh’s tenure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Author KC Singh’s latest book, “The Indian President: An Insider’s Account of the Zail Singh Years”, delves into the role of the President within the context of constitutional interventions and breaches by the Union governments.

The book launch event, moderated by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests.

Expressing his appreciation for KC Singh’s work, Justice SS Sodhi (retd), former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “KC Singh had a ringside view of all that was happening during the Emergency period. He has penned down everything that he saw with an understanding and compassion. His book makes for a fascinating read, which I so enjoyed.”

“The role of President is certainly not merely ceremonial, there is more to it. What followed after Zail Singh became the President during Operation Bluestar added burden upon him by virtue of the fact that he was a Sikh. Behind many occurrences that take place, there is an inside story that is not revealed and we need people like KC Singh to tell what was the background,” added Justice Sodhi.

The book aims at scrutinising the President’s responsibilities against the backdrop of constitutional principles being either openly disregarded or subtly manipulated by the Union governments. It reflects on the period of the 1975-77 Emergency when attempts were made to curtail the President’s role through the 42nd amendment of the Constitution. Although the Janata Party government partially restored the President’s authority after the Emergency, the book highlights the ongoing need to examine the President’s right to question government advice and decisions.

Having served as the deputy secretary to the seventh President, Giani Zail Singh, the author draws on his first-hand experience to provide insights into the President’s role when authoritarian governments come to power. The book sheds light on the challenges faced by a President when working alongside a popular Prime Minister with a commanding majority, such as the case of Zail Singh and Rajiv Gandhi.

The book recounts the efforts made by Zail Singh to revive the principles established by his predecessors Rajendra Prasad and S Radhakrishnan. With a wealth of anecdotes and astute observations, the book presents a compelling argument for understanding the significance of the Zail Singh era in shaping the possibilities and limitations of the highest office in the country.

Its chapters emphasise that the President of India holds a critical position, serving as a potential balance to and supporter of the government’s work. The President is envisioned as a friend, philosopher and guide to the PM and the government, but sometimes hubris and arrogance prevent PMs from seeking or considering the President’s advice.

Singh’s book emphasises the importance of having a President with intellectual depth, diverse life experiences and gravitas. They should transcend past political allegiances to effectively safeguard the public good and uphold constitutionalism.

The launch event provided an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions about the role of the President and its significance in maintaining the integrity of the Indian democracy.