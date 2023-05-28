 A peep into ex-Prez Giani Zail Singh’s tenure : The Tribune India

A peep into ex-Prez Giani Zail Singh’s tenure

A peep into ex-Prez Giani Zail Singh’s tenure

Justice SS Sodhi (retd) releases a book, “The Indian President: An Insider’s Account of the Zail Singh Years”, written by KC Singh (left), in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Author KC Singh’s latest book, “The Indian President: An Insider’s Account of the Zail Singh Years”, delves into the role of the President within the context of constitutional interventions and breaches by the Union governments.

The book launch event, moderated by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests.

Expressing his appreciation for KC Singh’s work, Justice SS Sodhi (retd), former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “KC Singh had a ringside view of all that was happening during the Emergency period. He has penned down everything that he saw with an understanding and compassion. His book makes for a fascinating read, which I so enjoyed.”

“The role of President is certainly not merely ceremonial, there is more to it. What followed after Zail Singh became the President during Operation Bluestar added burden upon him by virtue of the fact that he was a Sikh. Behind many occurrences that take place, there is an inside story that is not revealed and we need people like KC Singh to tell what was the background,” added Justice Sodhi.

The book aims at scrutinising the President’s responsibilities against the backdrop of constitutional principles being either openly disregarded or subtly manipulated by the Union governments. It reflects on the period of the 1975-77 Emergency when attempts were made to curtail the President’s role through the 42nd amendment of the Constitution. Although the Janata Party government partially restored the President’s authority after the Emergency, the book highlights the ongoing need to examine the President’s right to question government advice and decisions.

Having served as the deputy secretary to the seventh President, Giani Zail Singh, the author draws on his first-hand experience to provide insights into the President’s role when authoritarian governments come to power. The book sheds light on the challenges faced by a President when working alongside a popular Prime Minister with a commanding majority, such as the case of Zail Singh and Rajiv Gandhi.

The book recounts the efforts made by Zail Singh to revive the principles established by his predecessors Rajendra Prasad and S Radhakrishnan. With a wealth of anecdotes and astute observations, the book presents a compelling argument for understanding the significance of the Zail Singh era in shaping the possibilities and limitations of the highest office in the country.

Its chapters emphasise that the President of India holds a critical position, serving as a potential balance to and supporter of the government’s work. The President is envisioned as a friend, philosopher and guide to the PM and the government, but sometimes hubris and arrogance prevent PMs from seeking or considering the President’s advice.

Singh’s book emphasises the importance of having a President with intellectual depth, diverse life experiences and gravitas. They should transcend past political allegiances to effectively safeguard the public good and uphold constitutionalism.

The launch event provided an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions about the role of the President and its significance in maintaining the integrity of the Indian democracy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot