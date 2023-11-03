A peep into Neerja’s political journalism

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Under initiatives ‘The Write Circle’ and ‘Ehsaas Women’, Prabha Khaitan Foundation organised an interactive session with Neerja Chowdhury, an award-winning journalist, reputed columnist and political commentator at Taj Chandigarh today.

She shared how she made a niche for herself in political journalism, a male-dominated space back in 1980-90s. Recalling how former PM Indira Gandhi showcased her superstitious and religious side when her son Sanjay Gandhi died by organising a puja at Chamunda Temple in Kashmir, Neerja said Indira was a fascinating politician.

The renowned columnist even talked about prominent resolutions moved by PV Narsimha Rao, VP Singh, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh during their respective terms as PM.

Important references from her recent book ‘How Prime Ministers Decide’ were also discussed. “The major takeaway from the book is that India is a rich coalition of languages, ethnicities, castes and races, and must be preserved like that whether by brute majority, simple majority or an alliance,” said Chowdhury.