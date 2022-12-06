A perfect blend of food & music at Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Kalagram today turned out to be a Mecca for food lovers, who had the taste of a fare of traditional cuisines of member states, including UTs, of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) during the nine-day traditional food festival. It was indeed a heady mix of folk tunes and fascinating food flavours of various regions, all rolling into one.

The morning cultural programme began with artistes from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh doling out soothing folk tunes of their respective regions. The evening session was suffused with folk dances of various states.