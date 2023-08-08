A rough ride for commuters on Zirakpur-Chandigarh service lane

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 7

The newly inaugurated flyover in Zirakpur has eased the commute to Chandigarh for many, but a key stretch of an accompanying service lane sticks out like a sore thumb. The 500-metre road leading to the Chandigarh border is dotted with large potholes.

Much to the chagrin of commuters, there is no respite from traffic congestion on the stretch during the rush hour. Rainfall compounds the situation, as commuters run the risk of skidding over potholes and meeting with an accident.

Some locals complain that the stretch is inundated with water when it rains heavily. For pedestrians, navigating the road is an arduous task.

A passerby warned, “Commuting through the road is extremely challenging at night.”

Some local shop owners rued that the pathetic condition of the road has taken a bite out of their earnings as it deters residents from patronising their shops.

One of the traders lamented, “We cannot even open our shops when it rains. Who would wade through knee-deep water to visit a store anyway?”

#Zirakpur