A special spectator at Administrator's Challenge Cup

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 22

Spectators watching a match in the ongoing Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament at the Sector 46 Sports Complex got a surprising moment when Indian footballer Jeakson Singh, who has the credited of scoring India’s first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup (U-17), reached here on Tuesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Jeakson, a former trainee of Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA), reached here to watch the teams in action and to meet his former coach Sandeep Singh, who is now posted at Sector 46 Sports Complex. Jeakson stayed in the CFA for a period of nearly five years and had played some of the previous editions of the same Administrator’s Challenge Cup. “I am on a five-day visit to Chandigarh. Since, the tournament is underway, I thought of meeting my former coaches and also the teams playing in this event. I usually meet my coaches, whenever I come here... however watching players in action here is something very pleasing,” said Jeakson, who is now part of the India’s famous professional club Kerala Blasters FC.

The central midfielder had represented the Indian team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. He created history by scoring India’s only goal of the tournament in a group match against Colombia. He later joined Minerva Punjab FC and later moved to Indian Arrows on loan during Hero I-League 2017-18. After joining Kerala Blasters FC in 2018, he rejoined Indian Arrows on loan for the 2018-19 seasons. He made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut in the 2019-20 seasons with Kerala Blasters FC and played 13 matches. “The Administrator’s Cup has been always a good platform to perform. I remember waiting for playing this tournament, during my days in the CFA. It’s good to see that the tournament hasn’t lost its charm,” said Jeakson. Soon after spectators got to know about Jeakson’s presence, many approached him for taking pictures and autographs. “It’s always a proud moment when trainees give us such a respect,” said coach Sandeep. “I am very happy to meet him. I have seen him playing in the ISL and as well in the FIFA U-17 Cup, but it’s for the time I met him personally. He suggested us to keep focused and wait for a right opportunity to grab,” said Prodeep, a player from West Bengal.

#Football