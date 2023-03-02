Aadhaar issues resolved at Mohali camp

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 1

An “Aap Di Sarkar, Aap De Duar” programme was organised under the chairmanship of MLA Kulwant Singh and Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain at Patton village. The campaign focuses on updation of Aadhaar details at the village level.

Kulwant Singh said people elected the present government to realise their dreams of development. The government was on the path of fulfilling the guarantees it gave to the people. He said the government would do more work than what was promised to voters before the last Assembly elections.

Jain said through these camps, facilities were being provided by the government at the doorstep of residents. These camps saved time and money of people, she said, while making an appeal to the villagers to take maximum benefit from such camps.

The DC said most people visited Sewa Kendras for Aadhaar card-related tasks. Therefore, the facility of Aadhaar update had been given a priority at this camp, she said. She added that besides, problems related to pension and disbursal of pension on the spot were taken up at the camp.

Villagers submitted a letter to the MLA regarding the problems being faced by them. While some problems were resolved on the spot, necessary action was initiated regarding others.

The MLA and district administration officials also reviewed the development works of the village.