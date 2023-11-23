Aadil eyes Olympics, Commonwealth berth

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 22

After winning silver medal in the recently concluded Goa National Games, Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi is all set to feature in the four upcoming events in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2026 Australia Commonwealth Games.

Bedi will feature in the next four Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) events, including Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational, starting from November 29.

“I will be aiming to get top-10 finish in these four events to reach the qualification mark for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games,” said Bedi. He is all set to play at the Kolkata Open, followed by SSP Chawrasia Invitational 2023, Jaipur Open and Jamshedpur Tata Open.

“These events are important to hit the mark. The entry to the trials for the Olympics and Commonwealth will be based on the PGTI Order of Merit. The top 20 players are likely to get call,” added Bedi.

In the last PGTI events, he finished at tied-13th at Chennai with the help of 17 birdies and two eagles with scores of 68, 72, 70 and 72 and finished tied-12th at Vizag Open with a score of 74, 71, 70 and 72.

He finished tied-11th at Panchkula Open with a score of 68, 71, 71 and 69, followed by another tied-12th finish at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Open with a score of 68, 71, 70 and 72.

“My game is shaping well. I worked hard with my father Dr Harry Bedi, who is assisting me with the help of hi-tech gadgets like k-vest, sensors and Trackman supported by advanced software analysis,” he added.

