‘Aahar Kranti’ event held

An event, 'Annuttama', was organised at the Government College of Education, Sector 20, by Nivedita Trust for 'Aahar Kranti' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and G20. The event was one of the series being held to highlight the importance of millets and honour women dignitaries, who have contributed significantly for the growth of society. The event was attended by around 400 eminent women including principals, co-ordinators and club members of Aahar Kranti at various government and private colleges and schools.

College holds farewell function

Farewell-2023 was organised at Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45. A number of students presented dance performances and showcased their talent. Naina Bhandari was crowned Miss Dev Samaj-2023 whereas Rammnik Kaur and Vandana were adjudged the first and the second runners-up, respectively. Khushpreet was adjudged Ms Confident and Archisha Rathore won the title of Miss Elegant.

Talk on women in mathematics

The Department of Mathematics, Panjab University, in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, Chandigarh chapter, celebrated International Women in Mathematics Day by holding a talk on ‘An Overview of Life and Work of Maryam Mirzakhani’ under the PU Maths Club. Prof Sudesh Kaur Khanduja, Professor Emeritus, Department of Mathematics, delivered the talk.