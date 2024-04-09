AAP candidate visits Sohana Gurdwara

Mohali, April 8
Before starting his election campaign, AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang made a visit to the Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan at Sohana, Mohali, today. He also went to Sri Anandpur Sahib with his supporters to pay obeisance. Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan and MLA Kulwant Singh accompanied Kang too.
