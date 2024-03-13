AAP, Congress criticise UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit after he rejects their free water resolution

Tribune News Service

A day after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave a statement against Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s (MC’s) free water agenda, the AAP, Congress and Mayor held a joint press conference and criticised him.

माननीय राज्यपाल जी द्वारा भरे मंच पर जिस तरह की शब्दावली का प्रयोग किया गया, वो पूरी तरह निंदनीय और अस्वीकार्य है।



कुलदीप कुमार सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति नहीं बल्कि चंडीगढ़ का मेयर है और इस तरह मेयर पद का अपमान चंडीगढ़ के एक एक वासी का अपमान है।



“The kind of terminology used by the Honourable Governor on the stage is completely condemnable and unacceptable. Kuldeep Kumar is not just an individual but the Mayor of Chandigarh. Thus, insulting the Mayor is an insult to every resident of Chandigarh,” said the Mayor.

“In our country, giving water to people is an act of virtue. We wanted to provide relief to the people of Chandigarh, but we felt insulted by the Governor,” he added.

Refusing his approval to the free water resolution passed by the MC House yesterday, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Puorhit pulled up MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and the political parties over the issue.

He had said, “I have nothing to do with any political party. They (AAP and Congress) said we will give 20,000 litres of water for free. The BJP went a step ahead promising free 40,000 litre water. We already have a scheme to provide 24x7 water supply to every household and there is an agreement for 15 years in this regard. I will not let it happen as a Governor. I do not like it and would not allow it. You are only befooling people.”

The Governor was referring to the agreement signed between the MC and the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) with the support of the European Union at the Raj Bhavan in December 2022. Under the agreement, 24x7 water supply would be provided to households in the city. It is a Rs 510-crore project — Rs 412 crore in the form of AFD’s soft loan and Rs 98 crore as European Union’s grant. The loan will be paid by the residents in their soon-to-be increased monthly bills.

“Where will the money come from? The UT Administration fully supports the MC, but this was done only for publicity,” he had added.

