AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Chandigarh, June 21
With the city Municipal Corporation issuing demolition notices to 106 religious places, the local unit of the BJP has blamed the AAP Mayor and the Congress MP for the same.
Reacting to the MC’s demolition drive at a temple in Mani Majra yesterday, Hukam Chand, general secretary, city BJP, attacked the AAP and the Congress for “playing with sentiments” of people soon after the Lok Sabha election.
In a press statement, he said, “When the Mayor was from the BJP for eight years, no one dared touch any religious place whether it was mandir or gurdwara. However, after INDIA bloc’s Kuldeep Kumar became the Mayor and Congress MP Manish Tewari won from the city, they have started playing with sentiments of people. We will not tolerate it,” he said.
“Yesterday, the Mayor, and AAP and Congress councillors did a drama at the site of demolition of two to three rooms of a temple in Mani Majra. They tried to mislead people after allowing the MC, which is ruled by their parties, to issue notice and raze the structures,” he alleged.
In the notices, the civic body has stated that these places were illegal or some part of constructions done there was illegal. The violators were asked to remove the encroachments in two to four weeks, else the MC would remove the same.
