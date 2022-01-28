AAP Delhi model a sham: Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

MLA and Congress candidate for the Mohali Assembly constituency Balbir Singh Sidhu today said the Delhi model was nothing but a sham.

“The actual meaning of the AAP ‘Delhi Model’ is failed medical and education systems, water and air pollution, garbage dumping mismanagement and lack of sanitation,” said Balbir Sidhu while lashing down on his rivals for “false propagandas” to divert public attention.

He said AAP Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh was fooling residents of the constituency by seeking their votes and support on the ‘Delhi Model’. “In fact, this model is bogus and a miserably failed one. Mohali doesn’t require Mohalla clinics on the Delhi pattern as we already have world-class medical facilities available. During the peak of Covid first and second waves, people from Delhi had rushed to Mohali for treatment,” he added.

The MLA said the Congress government in Punjab had handled drugs and de-addiction problems with an iron hand whereas the AAP government in Delhi planned to open 864 liquor shops in residential areas of the national capital and also proposed to reduce the minimum age to buy liquor from 25 to 21 years. “This is an irony that once they opposed rampant use of liquor in society, but now promoting its distribution,” he maintained.