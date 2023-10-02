AAP ‘khadda yatra’ flags poor roads

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 1

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists, led by state vice-president of the party Chitra Sarwara, took out a ‘khadda yatra’ to mark their protest against poor condition of the Mahesh Nagar to Babyal road in Ambala Cantonment this evening.

Sarwara said, “The BJP government has claimed to have spent crores on the development of Ambala Cantonment over the past nine years, but several important roads are in a poor condition and the government has been taking no action to improve their condition.”

“Before elections, the party had promised to develop the roads on the pattern of Chandigarh and Singapore. There are 61 potholes on the stretch from Rambagh Road to Sadar Bazaar chowk” she added.

The AAP leader said the Ambala Deputy Commissioner should get a Vigilance inquiry conducted to get information about the money spent in the name of development works by the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Ambala #BJP