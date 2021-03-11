AAP leader attacked in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 29
AAP office-bearer Mustkin Khan was allegedly attacked by some person with a rod at a mosque in Burail here today.
The incident took place during a prayer at the mosque. Someone had made a video of the incident, which was provided to the police.
An investigation into the incident has been initiated at the Burail police post.
