AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Chandigarh, June 16

Municipal Corporation’s decision to lease out 32 acres in four villages for agriculture purposes in an auction on June 21 has been opposed by AAP’s own senior leader Prem Garg and BJP councillors. Expressing apprehensions that allottees may grab the land over the years, they have demanded that the MC should itself carry out plantation on these chunks of land.

Mayor allays fears of land grab The agenda was passed in the MC House with our councillors’ consent. There are issues of encroachments and insanitary conditions at these locations. Also, we have clearly mentioned in the affidavit that the corporation can take back the land anytime by paying for crops cultivated on it. — Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, Mayor

The incumbent Mayor, Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor is from AAP. He was elected mayor under an alliance between AAP and the Congress.

The MC has fixed a reserve price of Rs 30,000 per acre per annum for the land in Chahar Taraf Burail and Dadu Majra, Rs 25,000 per acre in Khuda Lahora and Rs 35,000 per acre in Khuda ali Sher for the open auction to be held at the MC office.

At Chahar Taraf Burail, 5.75 acre land is available for auction for a total reserve price of Rs 1.72 lakh. For 15.5 acres at Khuda Lahora, the reserve price is 3.87 lakh and for 5 acres in Khuda Ali Sher, the reserve price has been fixed at Rs 1.75 lakh. At Dadu Majra, 7 acres of land will be put up for action for a reserve price of Rs 2.10 lakh.

Former AAP convener Prem Garg said, “The land worth Rs 200 crore is being handed over to land mafia for only Rs 10 lakh per annum. The auction has been announced within three days after the MC House passed the agenda. Just three working days of public notice has been given for the auction.”

“Under the terms and conditions for the lease, there is a provision for five year-lease extension with an annual increase of 10%,” added the AAP leader.

Senior Deputy Mayor and BJP councillor Kuljeet Singh has written to UT Administrator Bawarilal Purohit, demanding that the matter be investigated as this is a “brazen attempt to usurp land by AAP and the Congress”. BJP councillors had walked out of the House well before the agenda was tabled.

Kuljit said, “People with vested interests take over government properties and then it becomes difficult for the authorities to get it vacated. There are numerous other properties of the MC, which are still under illegal occupation as court cases are going on.”

“These village lands are to be developed by the government as per the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031. Such nefarious designs by the AAP-Congress Mayor and the alliance councillors would impede the development of these villages,” added Kuljeet, who is a former Sarpanch of Dhanas.

During a visit to Khuda Lahora by the Chandigarh Tribune team, an elderly person said, “The reserve price is fine, but it may be further increased by getting the area levelled and making water supply arrangements.”

