AAP leader, Kharar MC president trade barbs

Mohali, May 12

Alleging zero development works in the town, former Punjab minister and AAP leader Jagmohan Kang today led a demonstration against the Kharar Municipal Council president outside the office of the civic body. No AAP councillor was present there to support the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Kang blamed MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia and her party (SAD) for deteriorating services and stopped developmental works in the Kharar area.

Longia said she had gone to the protest venue to reply to all charges levelled by Kang, but he did not allow her to address from the stage. Later, she read out a list of works she claimed were got passed by her, but the AAP government and administration were not allowing those to be completed.

The non-implementation of the Kajauli water works continued to dominate the verbal warfare as both sides took credit for the project even though its implementation is in the initial stage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the official work of the Kharar MC was being handled by Kurali Executive Officer Jagjit Singh, who was holding the additional responsibility of the Kharar MC EO.

Officials said Ashok Pathriya, who was the Dera Bassi MC EO, had been transferred here now.