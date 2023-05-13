AAP leader, Kharar MC president trade barbs

Mohali, May 12
Alleging zero development works in the town, former Punjab minister and AAP leader Jagmohan Kang today led a demonstration against the Kharar Municipal Council president outside the office of the civic body. No AAP councillor was present there to support the protest.
Revenue office open today
The sub-registrar offices and tehsil offices in Punjab will remain open on May 13 and 14. May 15 is the last day to get the stamp duty rebate.
Addressing the gathering, Kang blamed MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia and her party (SAD) for deteriorating services and stopped developmental works in the Kharar area.
Longia said she had gone to the protest venue to reply to all charges levelled by Kang, but he did not allow her to address from the stage. Later, she read out a list of works she claimed were got passed by her, but the AAP government and administration were not allowing those to be completed.
The non-implementation of the Kajauli water works continued to dominate the verbal warfare as both sides took credit for the project even though its implementation is in the initial stage.
It is pertinent to mention here that the official work of the Kharar MC was being handled by Kurali Executive Officer Jagjit Singh, who was holding the additional responsibility of the Kharar MC EO.
Officials said Ashok Pathriya, who was the Dera Bassi MC EO, had been transferred here now.
