AAP leaders, supporters switch to BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dr Sheenu Aggarwal and Sushil Aggarwal, who were close aides of deceased AAP leader Harmohan Dahwan, along with their supporters joined the BJP today. They had played an important role in the last Lok Sabha election for Dhawan.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and BJP candidate form the city seat Sanjay Tandon welcomed them in the party.

Malhotra said the BJP was the largest political organisation in the world today, and it was a matter of pride for every BJP worker.

In the programme, BJP candidate Tandon congratulated Aggarwals on joining the BJP and assured that they would get full respect in the BJP.

Dr Sheenu Aggarwal said she has joined the BJP after being impressed by the policies of the BJP and the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 10 years in office.

Dr Sheenu is a well-known in naturopathy and has been curing diabetic patients through naturopathy.

