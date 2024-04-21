AAP leaders, supporters switch to BJP

Chandigarh, April 20
In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dr Sheenu Aggarwal and Sushil Aggarwal, who were close aides of deceased AAP leader Harmohan Dahwan, along with their supporters joined the BJP today. They had played an important role in the last Lok Sabha election for Dhawan.
Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and BJP candidate form the city seat Sanjay Tandon welcomed them in the party.
Malhotra said the BJP was the largest political organisation in the world today, and it was a matter of pride for every BJP worker.
In the programme, BJP candidate Tandon congratulated Aggarwals on joining the BJP and assured that they would get full respect in the BJP.
Dr Sheenu Aggarwal said she has joined the BJP after being impressed by the policies of the BJP and the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 10 years in office.
Dr Sheenu is a well-known in naturopathy and has been curing diabetic patients through naturopathy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused