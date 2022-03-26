AAP MLA inspects Mohali Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 25

Newly elected AAP MLA Kulwant Singh made a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 here today. He interacted with patients and doctors and other medical staff.

Kulwant Singh asked about the problems being faced by patients as well as doctors. He said the condition of all government hospital buildings in Punjab was critical and shortage of doctors was a major problem in the past.

He alleged that the previous governments never paid any attention towards hospitals. He instructed senior doctors to provide a draft of problems being faced by staff and patients so that the problems could be resolved as soon as possible. He also met doctors and workers employed on a contractual basis who demanded that their services be regularised.

Talking to the media here, Kulwant said first of all government hospital buildings in Mohali would be repaired and special measures would be taken to ensure that patients did not face any problem.

Condition of govt hospital buildings bad

