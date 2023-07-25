AAP MLA from Jaito ‘locks horns’ with Chandigarh cop, video viral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

A video of purported heated arguments between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jaito Amolak Singh and UT police Sub Inspector (SI) Lakha Singh went viral on Monday. The incident reportedly took place on the Sector 22/23 dividing road on July 23, following which the SI submitted a complaint, alleging misbehavior by the MLA.

39-second clip In the 39-second video, MLA purportedly seen seated inside an SUV as Sub-Inspector records video on his mobile phone

Cop accuses MLA of threatening him. The latter claims officer behaved improperly with him

In the 39-second video, Amolak Singh is purportedly seen seated inside an SUV as the SI records the video on his mobile phone. Another policeman is seen standing nearby. In the video, the cop accuses the MLA of threatening him, while the latter claims that the officer behaved improperly towards him. At one point, the MLA can be seen attempting to strike the mobile phone.

Amolak Singh refuted the allegations levelled by the SI. The video has garnered widespread attention and was shared on various social media platforms by netizens, including by Congress’ MLA Sukhpal Khaira, who sought action against Amolak Singh.

A police official said the complaint was under investigation. The incident took place when the SI was manually regulating the traffic at the junction.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Sukhpal Khaira