AAP not pro-farmer, says BJP nominee Subhash Sharma

Mohali, May 22

The BJP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib constituency, Dr Subhash Sharma, said the pro-farmer image that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has been trying to portray was fake.

Addressing a series of election meetings in Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda, Dr Sharma said Mann exploited the sentiments of the farmers by making false promises before coming to power, adding that he had deliberately instigated the farmers against PM Modi.

Taking up an extremely crucial issue pertaining to the agriculture sector, Sharma said, “Mann had made a pre-poll promise of providing the farmers with the minimum support price (MSP) for 22 crops, which he conveniently forgot after coming to power. It has been two years since Mann has been at the helm of affairs in the state; however, his party has not provided the MSP on any crop. This is a betrayal of the trust of the farmers of the state.”

Sharma said the Mann-led state government has done nothing for the farmers during his tenure so far. He said a huge amount of crops were damaged in the flood last year, and the AAP government had promised to compensate farmers with Rs 20,000 per acre; however, the affected farmers were given just Rs 6,800. He added that this was allocated by the Central Government from the disaster relief fund.

