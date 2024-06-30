AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest outside BJP office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest today against the BJP, ED and CBI near the BJP office in Sector 33 with regard to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar being detained during a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal outside the BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

During the protest, the police detained senior AAP leaders Prem Garg, Vijay Pal, Dr Harmeet Singh, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and several councillors, who were taken to the Sector 39 police station and released a few hours later.

The mayor accused the BJP of running dictatorship and claimed that Kejriwal’s arrest was based on false charges. He asserted that the BJP’s authoritarian rule would not last long as the ED had failed to prove any allegations against Kejriwal in the lower court, and he expected Kejriwal to be released by the Supreme Court soon.

Garg alleged that the BJP was targeting opposition leaders with false cases to intimidate them by misusing the ED and CBI for this purpose.

Chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and co-incharge of AAP Chandigarh SS Ahluwalia stated that the opposition leaders had been coerced into joining the BJP, and once they did, previous allegations against them were dismissed.

He affirmed that the AAP would not succumb to BJP’s tactics and would continue to oppose their ‘dictatorship’.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI