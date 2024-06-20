AAP protests NEET ‘scam’, workers detained, let off

Chandigarh, June 19

The city AAP today protested over the ongoing National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) controversy near the UT Administrator-cum-Governor House here.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar alleged, “A large number of scams executed during the BJP rule are coming to light. The irregularities in the NEET results have ruined the future of lakhs of students. Ironically, these irregularities are being played down by the BJP and efforts are being made to prevent action against the accused.”

City AAP co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia said it had been 14 days since the NEET results were declared, but no action had been taken yet against those who changed the results according to their wishes. He said, “He had to give a memorandum to UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit addressed to the President to take action against the NEET scamsters. For the purpose, AAP workers had gathered in Sector 7. However, the UT police forcibly took us to Industrial Area police station in buses.” The AAP workers were released later.

Ahluwalia said AAP would not allow playing with the future of lakhs of students of the country. If the BJP government did not take action against the accused, the struggle would be intensified in the coming days and justice would be provided to lakhs of students, he added. — TNS

14 days of inaction It has been 14 days since the NEET result was declared, but no action has been taken against those who changed the results as per their wishes. — Dr SS Ahluwalia, city AAP co-incharge

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP