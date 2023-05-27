AAP protests new Dadu Majra processing plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Kuldeep Titta today held a protest against the administration and Municipal Corporation for the proposed waste processing plant at Dadu Majra. Residents of Dadu Majra, members of Joint Action Committee and councillors and volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party joined the protest. They burnt an effigy of the BJP Mayor.

AAP senior leader Pardeep Chhabra said the proposed processing plant was an insult to the dignity of the residents of the area, who have been suffering for decades due to callous attitude of Congress and BJP and the authorities. He said the residents were suffering from skin diseases and respiratory problems and the women were suffering from gynaecological issues due to the poisonous smell emanating from the dump.

Party leader Prem Garg claimed Dadu Majra had become a living hell in the city and was a black spot on the face of the so-called smart city. He said the kitchen waste must be composted sector-wise and within institutions like hospitals and colleges.

Councillor Kuldeep Dalohar said the Dadu Majra residents would never allow the processing plant. He said the residents demand that no new waste from the city should be allowed to arrive at the dump.

Party councillors Prem Lata, Anju Katyal, Neha, Damanpreet Badal, along with leaders Sunny Aulakg, Meena Sharma, Kuldeep Kuki, Shadab Rathi and other volunteers of the party, participated in the protest.