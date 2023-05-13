AAP protests sealing of houses in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Poonam from Ward No. 16, along with residents of a colony in Sector 25, staged a dharna on the Sector 25/38 road to protest the administration’s notice to seal houses in the colony. The traffic got disrupted for some time.

Action by the Estate Office to seal houses has been going on for the past few days.

The protesters assembled near the Sector 25 light point and raised slogans against the administration. Police officials reached the spot. Later, a delegation of the agitators was called to the DC’s office.

Under the leadership of AAP leader Prem Garg, party councillors Poonam, Jaswinder Kaur, Neha, Ram Chandra Yadav, Yogesh Dhingra, along with the representatives of the colony, met Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh, who assured them that all legitimate demands of the colony residents would be sympathetically considered.

The DC said a camp will be organised in the colony within a few days to hear the issues of the people and to collect the dues, so that all arrears are cleared and further course of action is decided.

Garg told the DC more than half the houses in the colonies had either been sold or were being used by those whose names were not registered as original allottees. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to take punitive action against so many people. A humane solution should be worked out to tackle the issue, he added.

The delegation was told that the people whose houses had been sealed were free to file a petition in the court. SDM Sanyam Garg was also present at the meeting.

The AAP councillors appealed to the DC to defer the coercive action till a comprehensive policy was formulated to tackle all issues amicably.