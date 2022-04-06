AAP protests water tariff hike in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 5
AAP councillors and other party workers protested against the water tariff hike outside the MC office here today.
City AAP president Prem Garg and senior party leaders, including former MP Harmohan Dhawan and party co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra, also attended the protest.
The police had to use water cannons to stop the protesting leaders from marching towards the MC office building.
AAP leaders said Mayor Sarabjit Kaur had promised to not raise the water rates, still the UT notified 1.5 to 2.5 times rise in the water tariff.
During the MC elections, the party had promised 20 kl of free water to every household. Garg said, “City residents do not need water supply for 24 hours a day by borrowing crores and repaying it in foreign currency in later years, as is being planned by the Chandigarh Administration.”
