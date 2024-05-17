AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

No action has been taken so far against those who murdered democracy during the mayoral elections in January.

Though three-and-a-half months have passed, no action has been taken by the police and administration. The BJP is trying to avoid its certain defeat in the Lok Sabha elections by maintaining a complete silence on the matter.

Co-incharge of city Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) SS Ahluwalia, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and AAP councillors posed these questions during a press conference here today.

Dr Ahluwalia said Anil Masih, who murdered democracy during the mayoral elections, was supporting the BJP in the elections.

Speaking about Subhash Chawla, who quit the Congress yesterday, Dr Ahluwalia said the alliance between AAP and the Congress existed during the mayoral elections and even during the filing of nomination papers by Tiwari, but Chawla never criticised the tie-up then.

Meanwhile, BJP’s media in charge Sanjiv Rana said, “It is amusing that AAP is fully backing Congress leader Manish Tewari in Chandigarh, while its own leaders in Punjab are questioning his performance in the Anandpur Sahib LS constituency.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Democracy