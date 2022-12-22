AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Councillors of AAP today staged a walkout from a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of the Municipal Corporation over the issue of their “development agenda not being taken up.”

Councillor Taruna Mehta, from AAP, said, “Even after a month, agenda items suggested by us are not being taken up. Table agenda is not being considered. The officials of the horticulture wing failed to apprise me in time about fencing work not to be taken up in an open ground.”

“They told me a month later that it is the UT Administration’s land, so they will not be able to work there. They should have told me this at the first place. Why delay these projects,” added Taruna, who got emotional during the meeting after an argument with an officer.

Another AAP councillor, Jasbir Singh, added, “The officials are only evading the issues. They are not acting on development works while the public keeps asking us about the status of their pending works.” Both walked out of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned said agenda items were very much being taken up as per the existing norms and time period. Estimates and tendering do take time.

Items approved by committee

The committee has decided to provide connections of main water supply line (600 mm) with a distribution line at various areas of Dadu Majra Colony at an estimated cost of Rs 39.18 lakh.

Extension has been accorded to the lease period of shops at Badheri, Buterla and Burail villages (from April 6, 2022, to April 5, 2027) with a 50% increase on last payable monthly rent with a 5% increase every year.

