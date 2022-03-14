AAP takes out car rally in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city AAP took out a car rally here to celebrate the win in the Punjab elections, on Sunday. AAP youth leader Jaideep Malhotra and Dimpy distributed 100-kg laddoos in Sector 27, 28 and 29, Ward No. 10. Councillor Anju Katyal from Ward No. 22, Neha from Ward No. 19 and Badal from Ward No. 22 were also present.