AAP to announce Chandigarh unit soon, says Sandeep Pathak

Chandigarh, October 26
National organisation secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party Sandeep Pathak and chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Chandigarh co-incharge SS Ahluwalia, today met city party leaders, councillors and volunteers.
Senior leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Prem Garg, Chander Mukhi Sharma, Vikram Dhawan and Vijay Pal were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Pathak said a strong party organisation would be formed in the city. For this, meetings would be held with volunteers by visiting every ward and village seeking their views. He said, “AAP is the only party which does not voluntarily declare party posts. It takes suggestions from each volunteer before making such selections.”
