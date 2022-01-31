AAP to make Punjab safest state: Kulwant Singh

Mohali, January 30
Internal security of Punjab along with the health of its people would be of utmost priority and responsibility of the Aam Aadmi Party and it would surely make Punjab the safest state in the country. AAP candidate Kulwant Singh stated this while addressing people during campaigning at Mote Majra village, Siampur, Chapparchiri Khurd, Dhurali and Emar Society, Sector 105, here today.
Singh said with the formation of the AAP government, every government school in Punjab would be revamped and all required facilities for providing quality education to every child in Punjab would be provided. Mohalla clinics would also be opened in every village so that no person was deprived of health treatment.
The AAP candidate said health and education system in Punjab was in a state of misery and people were unhappy with the Congress government. He said the people of Punjab were yearning for better facilities like those in Delhi. If AAP comes to power, special arrangements would also be made for the safety of women. —
