AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 26
Members of the AAP held a protest outside the BJP Panchkamal office, demanding the release of their party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. In scant numbers, AAP leaders squatted outside the BJP office and raised slogans against the Central Government.
Speaking to mediapersons, the protesters said they had launched the protest for the release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. The AAP leaders also sought protection against coercive action, which was refused by the Delhi High Court.
The district president of AAP, Ranjit Uppal, alleged that the AAP supremo was arrested illegally.
“The BJP is scared of Arvind Kejriwal. His arrest is a tactic to pressure our party to leave the INDIA bloc. We will not bow down. Members of the AAP are holding protests in all districts of the state,” he said.
The chairman of the AAP Haryana joining committee, Om Prakash Gujjar, said Kejriwal was arrested while the model code of conduct was in force.
“The BJP is extracting funds from various sources by way of extortion, but their government at the Centre is trying to harass our party leaders,” he alleged.
