Aaradhya-Aanya win doubles tennis title

Chandigarh, October 12
Aaradhya Tandon and Aanya Tandon defeated Saanvi Verma and Aahana Bhalla in straight sets (6-0, 6-3) to win the girls’ U-12 doubles title during the ongoing St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
In the boys’ U-16 doubles semi-finals, Parmarth Kaushik and Devansh Parajuli ousted Satvik Singla and Parth Sharma (6-2, 7-5) and the pair of Ashawjit Senjam and Abhinav Sangra outplayed Haralam Singh and Armaan Walia (6-2, 6-2).
In the boys’ U-12 doubles semis, Yug Raj Mahi and Ishir Mehta outplayed Divyansh Dhupar and Vrishin Awasthi (6-3, 6-3), whereas Ashish Kumar and Varnit Dhawan defeated Japnit Charaya and Aarush Sharma (6-1, 6-1).
Akshita stuns top seed
Akshita Vashisht stunned top seed Ira Chadha in a tough outing (6-4, 5-7, 6-1) to enter the girls’ U-16 semi-finals. Mannat Awasthi registered a comeback (3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5)) win over Vanshika Yadav. Krittika Katoch defeated Sharanya Subramaniah (6-3, 6-3) and Ajenika Puri outplayed Ekam Kaur Shergill (5-7, 6-3, 6-4).
In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, Parmath Kaushik defeated Shorya Jishtu (6-3, 6-4) and fourth seed Anuj Pal came from one set down to defeat Abhinav Sangra (1-6, 6-1, 6-1). Armaan Walia defeated Anish Sharma (6-1, 6-0) and Aswajit Senjam outplayed Devgvert Singh Kadian (6-2, 6-0).
In the boys’ U-12 event, Mohit Singh struggled hard to defeat Ashish Kumar (3-6, 6-2, 6-1), whereas Yug Raj Mahi also recorded an identical (7-5, 4-6, 6-2) hard-earned victory over (PB) [4] Sarthak Jaglan. Ishir Mehta defeated Bhavish Sharma (6-1, 6-1) and Varnit Dhawan ousted Smarth Kwatra (6-1, 6-0).
In the girls’ U-12 event, Ditti Prajapat ousted top seed Ekam Kuar Shergill (7-6(1), 6-4). Maahira Bhatia also moved ahead by defeating Aanya Tandon (6-0, 6-1) and Vanshika Yadav ousted Agam Parmar (6-2, 6-2). Ananya Sharma defeated Aardhya Tandon (6-2, 6-1).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...