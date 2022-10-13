Aaradhya-Aanya win doubles tennis title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Aaradhya Tandon and Aanya Tandon defeated Saanvi Verma and Aahana Bhalla in straight sets (6-0, 6-3) to win the girls’ U-12 doubles title during the ongoing St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

In the boys’ U-16 doubles semi-finals, Parmarth Kaushik and Devansh Parajuli ousted Satvik Singla and Parth Sharma (6-2, 7-5) and the pair of Ashawjit Senjam and Abhinav Sangra outplayed Haralam Singh and Armaan Walia (6-2, 6-2).

In the boys’ U-12 doubles semis, Yug Raj Mahi and Ishir Mehta outplayed Divyansh Dhupar and Vrishin Awasthi (6-3, 6-3), whereas Ashish Kumar and Varnit Dhawan defeated Japnit Charaya and Aarush Sharma (6-1, 6-1).

Akshita stuns top seed

Akshita Vashisht stunned top seed Ira Chadha in a tough outing (6-4, 5-7, 6-1) to enter the girls’ U-16 semi-finals. Mannat Awasthi registered a comeback (3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5)) win over Vanshika Yadav. Krittika Katoch defeated Sharanya Subramaniah (6-3, 6-3) and Ajenika Puri outplayed Ekam Kaur Shergill (5-7, 6-3, 6-4).

In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, Parmath Kaushik defeated Shorya Jishtu (6-3, 6-4) and fourth seed Anuj Pal came from one set down to defeat Abhinav Sangra (1-6, 6-1, 6-1). Armaan Walia defeated Anish Sharma (6-1, 6-0) and Aswajit Senjam outplayed Devgvert Singh Kadian (6-2, 6-0).

In the boys’ U-12 event, Mohit Singh struggled hard to defeat Ashish Kumar (3-6, 6-2, 6-1), whereas Yug Raj Mahi also recorded an identical (7-5, 4-6, 6-2) hard-earned victory over (PB) [4] Sarthak Jaglan. Ishir Mehta defeated Bhavish Sharma (6-1, 6-1) and Varnit Dhawan ousted Smarth Kwatra (6-1, 6-0).

In the girls’ U-12 event, Ditti Prajapat ousted top seed Ekam Kuar Shergill (7-6(1), 6-4). Maahira Bhatia also moved ahead by defeating Aanya Tandon (6-0, 6-1) and Vanshika Yadav ousted Agam Parmar (6-2, 6-2). Ananya Sharma defeated Aardhya Tandon (6-2, 6-1).