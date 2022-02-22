Aarav logs win in tennis

Chandigarh, February 21
Aarav Bhishnoi overpowered Aranav Singh (6-2, 6-3) in straight sets to move ahead in the boys’ U-16 round on the opening day of the Roots-AITA National Rankings Champion Series, today.
Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar outplayed Punjab’s Vansh Sharma (7-6(3), 6-3), while Chandigarh’s Arnav Bhishnoi defeated Punjab’s Mehraab Singh (6-2, 6-2). Sumukh Marya also marched ahead by defeating Ayush Singh (6-1, 6-0).
In the boys’ U-18 first round, Yasharth Chadha faced a tough resistance from Aryan Aggarwal before logging a (5-7, 6-2, 6-3) win. Maharashtra’s Svarmanyu defeated Gaganeesh Chugh (6-0, 6-0) without conceding a single game, while Punjab’s Gurbaaz Singh defeated Anirudh Sangra (6-3, 7-5). Parth Sharma defeated Abhinav Sangra (6-2, 6-3), Suryansh Nagar ousted Trishubh Kumar (6-4, 6-4) and Bharat Jaiswal defeated Vansh Sharma (6-3, 6-2) in some easy matches.
Haryana’s Akshat Dhull outplayed Arnav Bishnoi (6-4, 6-3) and Mehraab Singh defeated Madhav Aggarwal (6-1, 6-2). Varchasva Thapliya also marched ahead by defeating Satvik Singla (6-1, 6-1) and Navya Verma defeated Darwin Marx (6-2, 6-3). Punjab’s Uday Batra blanked Aditya Bhatnagar (6-0, 6-0), Karen Singh defeated Yash Rana (7-6(3), 7-6(5)) and Sankalp Satyam defeated Tanav Gupta (6-2, 6-1).
