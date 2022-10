Aardhya beats UT's Dishita, makes it to tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Haryana’s Aardhya Tandon ousted Chandigarh’s Dishita Kumar without conceding a single game to move into the girls’ U-12 semi-finals during the ongoing St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Meera Chaudhary defeated Amaira Aulakh (6-3, 6-0), while Aahana Bhalla outplayed Punjab’s Florence Bhumbak (6-4, 7-5). Chandigarh’s Ditti Prajapat defeated eighth seed Zara Kumar (6-2, 6-2), whereas Preet Ahluwalia outplayed Japman Sarin (6-3, 6-4). Aanya Tandon also marched ahead by defeating Saanvi Verma (7-5, 7-6(2)) and Agam Parmar defeated Diksha Jangra (6-1, 6-1).

In last three matches, Riya Jangid defeated Bhargavi Gupta (6-2, 6-0), Vanshika Yadav outplayed Navya Singla (6-4, 7-5) and Nimisha Singh defeated Sehajpreet Kakka (6-4, 7-6(4)).

In the girls’ U-16 qualifying round matches, Ditti defeated Roshini Singh (5-7, 6-0, 6-1) and Akshita Vashisht outplayed Aanya (6-3, 6-1). Paayal Khangwal also recorded an easy (6-3, 6-1) win over Priya Sain. Aadya Gautam defeated Florence Bhumbak (6-3, 6-4).

Parmath stuns top seed

In the boys’ U-16 event, Chandigarh’s Parmath Kaushik stunned top seed Punjab’s Parth Sharma (7-5, 6-2). Devansh Parajuli recorded an easy (6-3, 6-0) win over Hardit Singh, whereas Shorya Jishtu defeated Manav Jeet (6-0, 6-0).

Anuj Pal marched ahead by defeating Tanishq Jood (6-3, 6-1), Love Pahal defeated Arnav Chaudhary (6-1, 6-2) and Abhinav Sangra outplayed Gaurish Mandaan (6-4, 6-2).

Sachit Thakur ousted Pragun Thakur (6-4, 4-6, 6-2), whereas Satvik Singla defeated bt Sahil Dhillon (6-3, 6-4) and Anish Sharma outplayed Ayush Singh (7-5, 7-6(6)). Ayaan Chandel outplayed third seed Trisubh Kumar (6-1, 7-5). Ashish Kumar defeated Yash Rana (6-4, 6-0).

In the boys’ U-12 category, top seed Arjun Kakkar defeated Jahaan Jolly (6-4, 6-4) and Ashish Kumar ousted Shehzaad Kamboj (6-0, 6-1). Mohit Singh defeated Anuvrat Hooda (6-0, 3-6, 6-0). Yug Raj Mahi outplayed Aarush Sharma (6-3, 2-6, 6-2). Devansh Kamboj defeated Warish Kamboj (6-3, 6-3) and Siddharth Singh outplayed Karman Singh Grover (4-6, 6-4, 6-4).