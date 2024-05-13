Aarya, Trijal win U-13 TT titles

Chandigarh, May 12
Aarya Redkar and Trijal Vohra claimed girls’ and boys’ U-13 title, respectively, at the 1st North India Open Prize Money Table Tennis Tournament underway at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.
In the girls’ U-13 final, Aarya of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) ousted Sri Shanvi 11-6 11-9 11-8. In the semifinals, Aarya defeated Pragnya 11-6 11-7 11-9, and Shanvi overpowered Pratiti 11-9 11-7 11-8.
Amritsar’s Trijal won the boys’ U-13 title by defeating Maanvith of the PSPB 11-7 11-9 11-9. In semis, Trijal faced a tough resistance by Delhi’s Nivan Mittal before logging a 11-9 8-11 11-7 11-8 win, whereas Maanvith defeated Amritsar’s Sativik 11-8 11-7 11-9.
Satvik of Amritsar won the boys’ U-11 final by defeating Adway of Himachal Pradesh 11-8 11-7 11-8. In semis, Satvik ousted Rudra 11-8 9-11 11-7 11-8 and Adway defeated Harshit 11-6 11-8 11-7. Guranshi Uppal won the girls’ U-11 final by logging a 11-7 11-6 6-11 11-8 win over Niyati. Guranshi defeated Inaaya of Amritsar 11-8 11-6 11-7, and Niyati ousted Amani 11-9 11-8 11-6 to set up the title clash.
