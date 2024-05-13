Aarya, Trijal win U-13 TT titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Aarya Redkar and Trijal Vohra claimed girls’ and boys’ U-13 title, respectively, at the 1st North India Open Prize Money Table Tennis Tournament underway at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.

In the girls’ U-13 final, Aarya of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) ousted Sri Shanvi 11-6 11-9 11-8. In the semifinals, Aarya defeated Pragnya 11-6 11-7 11-9, and Shanvi overpowered Pratiti 11-9 11-7 11-8.

Amritsar’s Trijal won the boys’ U-13 title by defeating Maanvith of the PSPB 11-7 11-9 11-9. In semis, Trijal faced a tough resistance by Delhi’s Nivan Mittal before logging a 11-9 8-11 11-7 11-8 win, whereas Maanvith defeated Amritsar’s Sativik 11-8 11-7 11-9.

Satvik of Amritsar won the boys’ U-11 final by defeating Adway of Himachal Pradesh 11-8 11-7 11-8. In semis, Satvik ousted Rudra 11-8 9-11 11-7 11-8 and Adway defeated Harshit 11-6 11-8 11-7. Guranshi Uppal won the girls’ U-11 final by logging a 11-7 11-6 6-11 11-8 win over Niyati. Guranshi defeated Inaaya of Amritsar 11-8 11-6 11-7, and Niyati ousted Amani 11-9 11-8 11-6 to set up the title clash.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.