Aaryak-Virender victorious in 4WD event at SJOBA rally

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Aaryak Rana and Virender Kashyap from Himachal Pradesh won the 4WD event on the concluding day of the 37th edition of the SJOBA Motor Car Rally 2024, organised by the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA).

Daksh Gill and Binky Varghese claimed the second position, while the team of Harpreet Bawa and Vikram finished third. Happy Verma was the overall winner in the 2WD category followed by Suhail Ahmed at second position and Nitish Bhardwaj at third. The team trophy for 4WD was won by Harjee Motorsports while TR2 Racing India got the team trophy for 2WD.

SJOBA founding president Mac Sarin alongwith others awarded the winners. “We were able to deliver another successful edition of the SJOBA Motor Car Rally which is now an important calendar event of India’s motor rallying circuit. A total of 120 motorists faced 12 competition stages over three days,” said Almasto Kapoor, president, SJOBA.

