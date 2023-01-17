Aashika Jain takes over as DC of Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 16

New Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today assumed charge at the District Administrative Complex. After the ceremonial guard of honour, she was welcomed by the ADCs, the SDMs and the administrative staff. The representatives of various organisations presented bouquets to her.

Aashika said her priority would be to improve infrastructure and enhance connectivity through air, rail and road. The ease of doing business was critical to bringing fresh investments to the state as well as the district. She emphasised improvement in education and health infrastructure and seamless public service delivery, so that the public was not put to any inconvenience. She pledged to work towards extending the benefits of government programmes to the most underprivileged sections of society. She resolved to work with various departments to ensure corruption-free good governance in the district.

The 2015 batch IAS officer was earlier Additional Deputy Commissioner, Urban Development, Jalandhar. She has done BA, LLB (Hons) from National Law University (2014) and Masters in Public Management from the JNU.

She replaces Amit Talwar, who has been transferred as Director, Sports and Youth Services, in addition to Special Secretary, Planning.

Aashika has also served as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Mohali, in 2020. She played a key role in the administration’s fight against Covid pandemic in 2020-21. Hailing from Ambala Cantonment, Aashika bagged the 74th rank in the UPSC exams in 2015 in her maiden attempt.