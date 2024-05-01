Aastha gets 99%, tops Mohali district in PSEB Class XII exams

Mohali, April 30
Aastha (99%), Mehak (98.80%) and Himanshu Godara (98.60), all students of Government Senior Secondary Residential School of Meritorious Students, Mohali, bagged the top three positions in the PSEB Class XII (regular) board examinations in the district.
Aastha scored 495 marks out of 500 to be placed 14th in the overall merit list of 320 candidates. Mehak bagged 494 marks to be placed 28th and Himanshu scored 493 to take the 49th place.
Commerce student Aastha, daughter of advocate Ajay Kumar and Amarjit Kaur of Hoshiarpur, wants to become an advocate and later a judge.
13 from Mohali dist make it to merit list
- There are 13 students from Mohali district in the PSEB class XII state merit list of 320 candidates.
- Mohali is placed sixth in the district-wise list of the state with a pass percentage of 95.50.
- As many as 7,311 candidates appeared for the exam and 6,982 of them came out with flying colours.
Vocational Studies (Textiles) student Mehak, daughter of gardener Salim Ali of Jandpur, is actively pursuing kabaddi and karate. She said she aimed to make a name in sports.
Non-medical student Himanshu Godara, son of Rohtash Kumar of Khaira Kalan village in Mansa, said he wanted to join the Army.
Deputy DEO Angeez Dingh congratulated the students, their parents and teachers for their success.
