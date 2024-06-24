Abhay Choudhary scores ton as Stallions enter semifinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 23

Abhay Choudhary came up with a stunning unbeaten ton to take Trident Stallions into the semifinal stage of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today. Choudhary scored 102 off 52 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes, to help the Stallions defeat Intersoft Titans by eight wickets.

Chasing a target of 146 runs, the Stallions opened their innings with Choudhary and skipper Prabhsimran Singh. The partnership lasted for 47 runs as the skipper fell prey to Emanjot Singh Chahal for 18 of 12 balls, with four boundaries. Aryan Sharma (6) also departed soon as Yuvraj Singh reduced the side to 66/2. Thereafter, Choudhary took the centrestage and smashed Titans’ bowlers all over the ground to clinch a stunning win. Choudhary was involved in an 82-run unbeaten stand along with Salil Arora (18 of 18 balls, with one boundary). Earlier, a fine bowling performance by Stallions’ bowlers restricted the Titans to 145.

Jashapreet Singh Sidhu (25 off 20 balls, with one boundary and one six) remained the leading scorer for the side. Avhinav Sharma (20 off 19 balls, studded with one boundary), Pukraj Mann (20 off 7 balls, with two boundaries and two sixes), Siddharth Kaul (18 off 11 balls, with two boundaries and one six) were the other main scorers for the side. Gurnoor Singh Brar picked 3/32 to remain the pick of the bowlers, while Gurwinder Singh Bhullar and Aryaman Singh claimed two wickets each. Jasinder Singh Baidwan and Dhruv Mittal also claimed a wicket apiece.

