‘Abhi operation pe ja raha hun’, wife recalls last call with officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Mohali, Sept 14

The mortal remains of Col Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), will be consigned to flames with full honours at his native Bharaunjian village near Mullanpur on Friday.

Col Manpreet Singh laid down his life in the line of duty during a gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag on Wednesday. The officer is survived by his wife Jagmeet Grewal, seven-year-old son Kabir Singh, two-year-old daughter Bani Kaur and a widow mother.

Sources said martyr’s widow Jagmeet Kaur (40) had called him yesterday morning, but he hung up saying “abhi operation pe jaa raha hu”. Although the family was informed about the encounter yesterday, Kaur was told about her husband’s demise this morning.

Kaur who teaches at Government Senior Secondary School, Madana, Morni in Panchkula district, was inconsolable after she learnt about her husband’s death. She stays with her children in Sector 26, Panchkula.

The late officer had joined the Army after clearing CDS exam in 2003. His late father Lakhmir Singh, who retired as a naik, had also served in the RR.

His mother Manjeet Kaur said, “Manpreet called me on Sunday. He was planning to come home for a week next month. He had to serve in the RR till May-June before being transferred after four years in J&K. I used to watch the news keenly as my son was posted in an insurgency-hit area. He was a brave soldier.”

Cousin Surinder Singh said, “The entire family is proud of him as he came from a humble background and rose to the rank of Colonel by sheer hard work.”

Uncle Harmel Singh said, “He used to cycle from Bharaunjian to SD College in Chandigarh for study. He had eliminated two terrorists two years ago and was given a gallantry award.”

Meanwhile, Bharaunjian village today saw an influx of mourners from various locations as they gathered for Col Manpreet’s cremation. However, the family was later informed about a delay in the arrival of the mortal remains.

