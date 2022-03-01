Abhijit, Yuvraj to feature in PGTI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Resort and Club will be jointly staging the Glade One Masters 2022 in Ahmedabad from March 1 to 4. The tournament is set to feature top Indian professionals such as Abhijit Singh Chadha, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, defending champion Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma and Arjun Prasad.

The foreign players in the field are Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Bangladeshis Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar. Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai, Arshpreet Thind and Anirudh Kamireddypalli will also play.

The Gujarat-based amateurs Rajiv Vasa, Tamanjot Singh Sandhu and Islam Khan have also confirmed their participation.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The PGTI looks forward to returning to the Glade One Resort & Club after making a memorable debut at this magnificent venue last year. After a splendid start to the season last week, we’re expecting another week of intense competition at the Glade One Masters.”