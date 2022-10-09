Abhimanyu, Ankan Latka shine in Zirakpur academy’s win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Abhimanyu and Ankan Latka helped Cricket With Nagesh Academy, Zirakpur, defeat CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by 37 runs in the 3rd Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial Cricket Tournament. Abhimanyu scored unbeaten 80 runs, while Ankan Latka claimed three wickets.

Batting first, the Zirakpur team posted 212/7 in 30 overs with the help of Abhimanyu (80), Shashwatam (60) and Agrim (27). Ishant Rawat claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Daksh Nain took two. Akhilesh and Chinmay Gupta took one wicket each.

In reply, the Panchkula team posted 175/8 in 30 overs. Shashank Dumka (42), Kartavya Jagdev (38) and Abhinav Sharma (25) were the main run scorers for the side. Ankan Latka (3/22), Paras Kumar (2/22), Agrim (1/21) and Trijal Goyal (1/28) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side.