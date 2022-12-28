Abhinav Belwal, Pelf win Table Tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Abhinav Belwal and Pelf won the men’s and women’s titles on the concluding day of the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship-2022 for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy held at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Belwal of AG Punjab defeated Sunil Ahuja of AG Punjab 11-4 16-14 11-9 11-7 to win the title. In the semifinals, Belwal faced a tough resistance from Rachit Chopra before winning by 11-7 11-8 7-11 9-11 9-11 12-10 11-7, while Ahuja registered a comeback win (7-11 11-7 11-5 9-11 11-3 13-11) over Ankush. In the quarterfinals, Ahuja defeated Sahil Sharma 11-4 11-7 11-7, Belwal outplayed Samarth 11-5 11-4 8-11 11-9, Chopra defeated Rishabh Kumar 11-4 8-11 12-10 8-11 12-10 and Ankush overpowered Aggarwal 11-7 7-11 12-14 14-12 11-7.

Pelf defeats Neha

In the women’s final, Pelf registered a comeback win (6-11 11-8 13-11 11-8 11-7) over Neha. Before setting up the title clash, Neha defeated Teetiksha 11-6 11-8 11-8 11-13 11-8 and Pelf outplayed Vani 11-7 11-9 11-9 3-11 12-10. In the quarterfinals, Vani defeated Deevanshi 11-6 11-7 8-11 10-12 11-3 and Neha managed to defeat Paavan 11-8 4-11 13-11 6-11 11-9. Pelf easily defeated Mansi 11-4 12-10 11-6 and Teetiksha logged a narrow 11-8 11-9 6-11 9-11 11-5 win over Cherrish.

Cherrish- Samarth win mixed doubles title

The pair of Cherrish and Samarth won the mixed doubles title by overpowering a tough challenge by Vikas and Mansi. The tile winning pair won by 6-11 11-9 12-10 9-11 12-10. In the semis, Vikas and Mansi defeated Rishabh and Naina 11-9 5-11 11-9 11-7, while Cherrish and Samarth overpowered Pelf and Pritish 11-6 11-7 11-8.

The team of Teetiksha and Vani won the women’s doubles final by defeating Deevanshi and Mansi 12-10 11-7 11-4. Earlier, they defeated Cherrish and Kirti 11-9 12-10 9-11 6-11 11-8 before moving into the final. In the second semis match, Deevanshi and Mansi defeated Neha and Pelf 11-6 8-11 4-11 15-13 11-8. In the men’s doubles final, Arnav and Samarth logged a comeback win of 5-11 12-10 11-6 10-12 11-3 over Rishabh and Rachit to claim the title. In the semis, Arnav and Samarth defeated Vishal and Ankush 11-6 11-7 12-14 11-8, whereas Rishabh and Rachit overpowered Sachit and Pawan 11-9 12-10 4-11 6-11 11-3.