Abhinav, Daksh set up title clash

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 2

Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary and Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar will clash in the final of the Roots AITA CS (7) Under-16 National Rankings Championship. In the first semifinal, played today, Chaudhary easily surpassed Chandigarh’s Vedant Jivani in straight sets. He logged a 6-3 6-3 win to march into the final. In the second semi, Khokhar also logged an easy win over Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha. He recorded a 6-1 6-2 win to setup the title clash with Chaudhary.