Abhinav, Daksh set up title clash

Mohali, March 2
Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary and Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar will clash in the final of the Roots AITA CS (7) Under-16 National Rankings Championship. In the first semifinal, played today, Chaudhary easily surpassed Chandigarh’s Vedant Jivani in straight sets. He logged a 6-3 6-3 win to march into the final. In the second semi, Khokhar also logged an easy win over Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha. He recorded a 6-1 6-2 win to setup the title clash with Chaudhary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud